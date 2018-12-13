Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostats recalled due to fire hazard

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

If you own a Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat, you'll need to check this recall notice. Parent company White-Rodgers on Wednesday recalled some Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostats. According to the company, the thermostats can be damaged by household line voltage during service or replacement of a heating or cooling system.

Emerson has received reports of burn damage to the thermostat and minor property damage, but so far no injuries have been reported. It is recommended that consumers check their models and contact the company for instructions on repair or replacement.

More information can be found on Emerson's website. Models affected are those manufactured from the 16th week of 2014 to the 36th week of 2015, according to the notice. Here's how to tell if your model is involved:

This recall involves Emerson branded SensiWiFi thermostats with "Emerson" printed on the front and a date code from 1416 to 1536 on the back. The date code represents the manufacture date from the 16th week of 2014 through the 36th week of 2015. The thermostats are white with an LCD screen. There are three buttons below the thermostat screen. Up and down arrow and Menu buttons are located to the right of the screen. Recalled thermostats have model numbers 1F86U-42WF or UP500W. A product label containing model number and date code information is located on the back of the thermostat.

The recall affects approximately 135,000 first-generation models sold in the US and 15,000 sold in Canada. Current models of the Sensi Wi-Fi Thermostat are not affected and are still available for purchase online and in retailers.