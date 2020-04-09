A $60 digital air fryer large enough to fit all those wings, snacks and more

Emerald

Air fryers have captured the attention of folks looking for healthy and fast ways to crank out easy snackable foods. One of the exceptions some take with certain models is that they're just not large enough to hold food for an entire family or a gathering of friends. Not so with this Emerald 6.6-liter digital air fryer which is currently on sale for just $60 -- down from $120 -- at Best Buy today.

The Emerald air fryer has plenty of cooking capacity for large batches of wings, fries, spicy shrimp, crispy mushrooms or these unexpected air fryer recipes. Plus, the digital controls and programmable cook times mean no guessing on how long to set the super convection for. Best Buy also offers free shipping on the unit and you'll have it within a week's time.