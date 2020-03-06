Emerald City Comic Con postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Suzi Pratt / Contributor / Getty Images

Emerald City Comic Con, a comic book and pop culture convention hosted annual in Seattle, has decided to push back the event until summer due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus. The team tweeted the news and posted a statement on its website. The new date and further details have yet to be released.

Reedpop, the organizer of ECCC, said it had been monitoring the COVID-19 situation in Seattle and reached the decision after conversing with government officials and the tourism bureau. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"Our hearts go out to the entire Seattle community, everyone impacted by the COVID-19 virus, and all of you, the nearly 100,000 amazing human beings who look forward to this event each year," the statement said.

Reedpop's statement said that fans would receive a refund on tickets, photo ops, autographs, workshops and events. The team tweeted out more information about merchandise orders and hotels as well in a thread.

Some FAQ's #ECCC2020

🔹 All Photo Ops, Autographs, workshops, evening events & Lyte tickets will be refunded

🔹 March 2020 tickets will not be valid for the new show dates. As soon as we secure new show dates and know when tickets will be on sale, we'll let everyone else know! — Emerald City Comic Con (@emeraldcitycon) March 6, 2020

The news follows similar cancellations and postponements across Mobile World Congress 2020, the Game Developers Conference and Facebook's F8 conference, as well as companies dropping out of SXSW.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed more than 3,400 people and infected over 101,000. Cases have been confirmed in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, South America and Australia, with the illness exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, 2019, with Chinese scientists linking the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).