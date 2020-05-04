An Emerald air fryer is just $20 (yes, $20) at Best Buy today

Emerald

Being "full of hot air" is finally a good thing. That's thanks to air fryers and their super convection cooking technology, which imitates deep frying for favorites like chicken wings, french fries and fried seafood but with none of the extra fat or calories. Right now Best Buy has a 2.1-quart Emerald air fryer on sale for $20 (that's not a typo) -- the lowest we've seen for any air fryer at the big-box retailer.

Making super crispy fries and wings in an air fryer is a no-brainer, but you can get even healthier with easy air-fried mushrooms, Brussels sprouts or carrots. There's no breading or oil needed to achieve that coveted crispy outside, moist inside result. Air fryers are also great for quickly nailing frozen snacks (looking at you, Trader Joe's), like wontons, samosas, tater tots or mozzarella sticks.

Get your total cart over $40 and Best Buy will ship everything for free. Or choose free no-contact curbside pickup and grab your $20 air fryer later today.