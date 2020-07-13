Snag a $30 air fryer or $15 rice cooker at Best Buy right now

Emerald

If you're trying to watch what you eat, an air fryer would be a smart investment, since it'll make crispy and moist chicken wings, "fried" shrimp, and other lean snacks quickly and with little or no oil. You won't have to invest much either, since an Emerald 4-liter digital air fryer is currently down to $30 (normally $70) today at Best Buy. That's seven presets of super convection cooking technology for the fastest snacking you've ever done at home.

You might also consider this $15 Insignia rice cooker, also on sale today. Learning to cook rice perfectly can be a bit of an exercise as it requires attention to timing and proportion to get it right. With a rice cooker, you don't have to sweat it out over a carefully watched saucepan and still get fluffy rice each time. The Insignia has nearly three quarts of cooking capacity and a removable steaming basket to make healthy vegetables to go with your rice.

