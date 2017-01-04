Embracing USB-C, LaCie updates its popular Thunderbolt external drives

Photo by Dong Ngo/CNET

You now can use LaCie's external storage device with USB-C/Thunderbolt 3. Today at CES 2017 the storage vendor announced updates to its popular Rugged Thunderbolt and D2 external drives.

The Rugged Thunderbolt, now with a "USB-C" suffix added to its name, shares an identical design with the original model, including a removable protected rubber case and a built-in Thunderbolt 2 cable that wraps around its body. However, now instead of a regular USB 3.0 port, it has one for USB-C. This means, apart from Thunderbolt 2, the drive will also work with a Thunderbolt 3 as well as USB-C devices. And with a compatible cable, it will also work with a regular USB port.

The drive will be available during the first quarter of 2017 in both SSD (up to 1TB) and hard drive-based (up to 5TB) versions that, according to LaCie, have a top speed of 510 megabytes per second and 130MB/s, respectively. Prices start at $250.

Photo by LaCie

Likewise, the D2 Thunderbolt 3 utilizes the same design as its predecessor, the D2 Thunderbolt 2, which came out in late 2014. The updated version now includes three USB-C ports, two of which also support Thunderbolt 3. You can use these ports to daisy-chain multiple device to the host computer as well as charging a USB-C-based laptop, such as the new MacBook Pros.

LaCie says the new D2 Thunderbolt 3 drive is available in 6TB, 8TB and 10TB capacities with a top speed of up to 240MB/s. It will also be available in the first quarter of the year, with prices starting at $430.

Click here to find out what else is happening at CES 2017.