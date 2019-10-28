Embiggen your monitor: This 27-inch HD display is just $115

Sceptre

There was a time when 27 inches was considered big for the TV in the living room. Times change. These days, a 27-inch display is table stakes for the desktop PC in your home office or gaming room. And if you're picking up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, why would you play it on anything smaller? That's why you might want to consider grabbing a Sceptre 27-inch HD LCD monitor for $114.99, which is $85 less than its list price of $199.99. It's available at Walmart with free pickup or delivery, or you can order it from Amazon for the same price, though if you go that route, you may need to wait 2-5 weeks for it to ship.

Sceptre may not be the very first brand you think of when it comes to computer displays, but that doesn't mean it's not a solid choice. The E275W-1920 checks all the boxes for overall convenience. It has HDMI, DVI, and even VGA inputs, as well as dual integrated speakers (though at just 2 watts of power, you'll want to add external speakers or use headphones for movies and gaming).

It's also wall-mountable, if you don't want to stand it on your desktop. Owners like it, too; the monitor has a 4-star average at Amazon based on nearly a thousand customer ratings. It's one of the cheapest 27-inch screens you're likely to run across, at least before Black Friday sales get in full swing.

