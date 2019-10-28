There was a time when 27 inches was considered big for the TV in the living room. Times change. These days, a 27-inch display is table stakes for the desktop PC in your home office or gaming room. And if you're picking up Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, why would you play it on anything smaller? That's why you might want to consider grabbing a Sceptre 27-inch HD LCD monitor for $114.99, which is $85 less than its list price of $199.99. It's available at Walmart with free pickup or delivery, or you can order it from Amazon for the same price, though if you go that route, you may need to wait 2-5 weeks for it to ship.
Sceptre may not be the very first brand you think of when it comes to computer displays, but that doesn't mean it's not a solid choice. The E275W-1920 checks all the boxes for overall convenience. It has HDMI, DVI, and even VGA inputs, as well as dual integrated speakers (though at just 2 watts of power, you'll want to add external speakers or use headphones for movies and gaming).
It's also wall-mountable, if you don't want to stand it on your desktop. Owners like it, too; the monitor has a 4-star average at Amazon based on nearly a thousand customer ratings. It's one of the cheapest 27-inch screens you're likely to run across, at least before Black Friday sales get in full swing.
Read more: The best monitors for 2019
Best laptops for college students: We've got an affordable laptop for every student.
Best live TV streaming services: Ditch your cable company but keep the live channels and DVR.
Discuss: Embiggen your monitor: This 27-inch HD display is just $115
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.