This temp-controlled Ember travel mug is $60 off -- today only

Best Buy

The problem with coffee or tea on-the-go is that it usually starts off WAY too hot. But if you put it down for too long -- waiting for the feeling to come back to your tongue -- it can quickly get too cold. I'm sure you've been there. We all have.

There is, however, a modern-day solution to this degree-based dilemma and it comes by way of the Ember Temperature Controlled Travel Mug, currently marked down $60 to under $90 as one of Best Buy's Deals of the Day. Also 40% off is an air-frying toaster oven (do they make any other kind these days?) from Gourmia. Let's get to the deals.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Ember mugs deliver on a simple premise: They keep your hot beverages hot, thanks to a built-in rechargeable battery. Use the on-mug controls or an integrated smartphone app to set presets for your tea, coffee, chai or matcha so each one is at the optimal temperature until the last sip. A single charge lasts two hours on this 12-ouncer, but the charging coaster is small and portable and can be brought anywhere. Order it and Best Buy will ship it free by Thursday or pick it up at your local brick-and-mortar location. Yes, it's a luxury product, and yes, we've dinged Ember products in the past for their high price. But we also have at least one CNET editor who won't give up his Ember mug unless you pry it from his cold, dead fingers. On sale, this makes a good gift for Valentine's Day (or Mother's Day/Father's Day, if you're planning ahead). Read our hands-on preview of the Ember Travel Mug.

Read more: 9 great coffee subscriptions for every type of coffee drinker