eMachines tops 1Q estimates

eMachines (Nasdaq: EEEE) posted a profit, excluding amortization, in its first quarter as a publicly-traded company.

After market close Thursday, the PC maker reported first quarter net income of $737,000, or a penny per share, not counting amortization and accretion of preferred stock. First Call's survey of three analysts predicted a loss of 5 cents per share.

Including all expenses, eMachines lost $11.9 million, or 13 cents per share.

First quarter revenue increased 82 percent year-over-year to $249.8 million.

PC revenue rose to $246.4 million as the company shipped 521,000 units. Gross margin on PCs was 4.7 percent. eMachines' average gross selling price rose 15 percent year-over-year, thanks to sales of notebook computers and higher-end desktop PCs.

The company cited market research data that indicates eMachines ranks fifth for overall PC unit sales in North America, passing IBM (NYSE: IBM) and Apple Computer (Nasdaq: AAPL). Market researchers have ranked eMachines third in the U.S. retail space since June.

Internet revenue grew to $3.4 million, up 130 percent from the year-ago period.

eMachines went public in March. Since that IPO, shares have fallen 25 percent from the first-day closing price. The stock closed Thursday's regular trading at 6 3/16, up 1 1/16 for the session.

• THE DAY AHEAD: Will investors buy eMachines' IPO?

• THE DAY AHEAD: Analyst ambushes eMachines well before IPO>