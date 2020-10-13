CNET también está disponible en español.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is getting an HBO series

Channing Tatum will be an executive producer for the six-episode series.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's SpaceX will be the focus of a new HBO limited series.

 Getty Images

Elon Musk's SpaceX will soon have a limited series on HBO, a representative for the media company confirmed to CNET on Tuesday. Variety earlier reported the news

The six-episode SpaceX series will explore Musk's selection of a group of engineers to build and launch the first SpaceX rocket. The series will be based on the the book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future by Ashlee Vance. 

Vance will serve as an executive producer, along with Channing Tatum through his company Free Association. Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association will also serve as executive producers, as well as Len Amato. Doug Jung will also be the series' writer and executive producer. 