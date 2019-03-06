Elon Musk's Boring Company chosen to build Vegas underground loop

The Boring Company

Elon Musk has his eye on "Sin City."

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Wednesday recommended Elon Musk's Boring Company to design, build and operate a loop of underground tunnels that would carry people in autonomous electric vehicles at the city's convention center.

"The selection of The Boring Company for the Las Vegas Convention Center's on-property, guest transportation solution leads the way to the evolution of transportation overall in Southern Nevada," Steve Hill, CEO and president of LVCVA, said in a blog post.

This comes as the convention center goes through an expansion, which will make it span 200 acres in 2021, just in time for CES, according to the blog post. The project will potentially connect downtown Las Vegas, the convention center, the Las Vegas Boulevard Resort Corridor, McCarran International Airport and more.

The Boring Company was selected by an LVCVA evaluation team following a request for proposals last year. The proposal is subject to approval of the agency's board, which is scheduled to consider it during a March 12 meeting. Once it's approved, the agency would negotiate a contract with The Boring Company. LVCVA estimates the fiscal impact of the project to be between $35 and $55 million.

"We are excited to work with the LVCVA to provide a world-class mass transit system in Las Vegas," Boring President Steve Davis said in a statement. "Upon approval, it can be in use by Las Vegas Convention Center guests within one year, supporting the LVCVA's expansion timeline."

Musk's Boring Company is all about high-speed underground tubes. Two years ago, he said he was going to build a tunneling machine to take transport subterranean. Then, in December, Musk officially opened the first Boring Company test tunnel under SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California. Musk wants to build a tunnel from the western neighborhoods to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, and a 35-mile line of twin tunnels from Washington, DC, to Maryland.

The Boring Company has also landed a contract with the Chicago Infrastructure Trust to build the express loop system to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.