Elon Musk will speak at MWC about Starlink: How to watch

Elon Musk is set to take the virtual stage at Mobile World Congress 2021 on Tuesday, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO speaking about his satellite internet venture Starlink. Musk's high-speed broadband service has already sent around 1,800 satellites into space, and the chief executive expected to discuss global connectivity during MWC.

You can watch the entire presentation live on YouTube or right here, beginning at 8.30 a.m. PT.

SpaceX expects Starlink to reach global serviceability in the fall and is taking preorders now for the $99-a-month service (you'll also need to pay $499 for hardware including a satellite dish, Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables and mounting tripod). Starlink already has more than 10,000 customers.

During a virtual presentation at MWC on Monday, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 888 Plus, a new high-end smartphone processor. Samsung used the event to show off its new Google co-designed smartwatch interface, One UI Watch. You can watch all of Samsung's announcements here.

MWC 2021 kicked off on Monday and continues until July 1. The tech event, which usually takes place annually in late February, was canceled in 2020 and this year's convention was rescheduled for June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.