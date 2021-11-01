Elon Musk says he'll sell Tesla stock if UN can show 'exactly' how it'll solve hunger crisis

Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

Tesla boss Elon Musk will sell his stock in the electric car company and donate the proceeds if the UN's World Food Program can prove "exactly" how it will solve world hunger, he said in a tweet Sunday. However, he wants to see the math.

"If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it," he wrote. "But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent."

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Musk was responding to WFP director David Beasley telling CNN that the world's richest people could help feed millions of starving people by donating a fraction of their wealth on a one-time basis, specifically calling out Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

"$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don't reach them. It's not complicated," Beasley said.

As of Monday, Musk is worth $311 billion and the richest person on the planet, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bezos is the second richest, with a net worth of $195 billion.

In a response to Musk on Twitter, the WFP chief clarified that he didn't say $6 billion "would solve world hunger," noting that the donation would save millions of lives during the current "unprecedented hunger crisis" caused by the combination of conflict, climate change and COVID-19. He also said the WFP has "systems in place for transparency and open source accounting," which Musk's team is welcome to review.

Neither Tesla nor the WFP immediately responded to requests for comment on whether communication had continued outside Sunday's tweets.