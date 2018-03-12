CNET también está disponible en español.

Elon Musk wants to build great bars on Mars (The 3:59, Ep. 367)

The SpaceX CEO tells a SXSW crowd he wants to save humanity with a Martian beer, plus ransomware on robots and a "Ready Player One" review.

On this podcast, we talk about:

  • Elon Musk's vision for bars on Mars
  • Hacking robots and throwing ransomware on them
  • A review of "Ready Player One"

Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher

