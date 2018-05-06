Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Elon Musk has some sweet news for his fans.

The billionaire chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla Motors has apparently grown a little bored by plotting the course of our transportation futures and wants to spice things up. And what better way to get that than by opening your own candy company?

That's exactly what Musk plans to do, he said in a tweet Saturday.

"I'm starting a candy company & it's going to be amazing," Musk tweeted.

I’m starting a candy company & it’s going to be amazing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2018

And if you suspect this to be a half-baked April Fool's joke, Musk wants to put your mind at ease, saying in a followup tweet that he's "super super serious."

The details of what Musk has in the mix weren't exactly clear. Representatives for Musk didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Has all this talk about conquering Mars really been just about a different Milky Way? Don't snicker.

