Elon Musk unveils Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot utilizing Tesla's vehicle AI

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday unveiled a humanoid robot called the Tesla Bot that runs on the same AI used by Tesla's autonomous vehicles. A functioning version of the robot didn't make an appearance during Musk's reveal, though a slightly bizarre dance by a performer dressed like a Tesla Bot was.

The unexpected reveal came at the end of Tesla's AI Day presentation, with Musk providing few details about the Slenderman-looking Tesla Bot outside of a few PowerPoint slides. The 5-foot-8 robot will weigh in at 125 pounds and be built from "lightweight materials," he said.

"It's intended to be friendly," Musk joked, "and navigate through a world built for humans."

The robot's reveal came after a 90-minute presentation detailing some of the artificial intelligence upgrades driving Tesla's electric vehicles, including the Dojo supercomputer, which helps train cars to navigate city streets without human assistance. "It makes sense to put that onto humanoid form," Musk said.

Three slides detailed the robot's proposed specifications, and Musk made sure he pointed out that you could both outrun the Tesla Bot and "overpower" it. He has, in the past, rallied against the use of robots as weapons and warned of the risks AI might pose -- once calling it the "biggest risk we face as a civilization." I guess if they're your incredibly slow, easy-to-overpower robots, the dangers are reduced.

One particular slide said they would eliminate "dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks," and Musk provided an example, suggesting the robot could be told to "go to the store and get ... the following groceries."

A prototype would likely be ready next year, he said.

This story is developing. More to come.