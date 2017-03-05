Elon Musk unveils Boring Company hats

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by ChrisMatyszczyk/CNET

Donald Trump has taught the world that your cause won't be taken seriously unless you have a hat.

So it is that Elon Musk, who's been teasing for some weeks now that he's creating a company to drill holes beneath Los Angeles, has created a hat for his so-called Boring Company.

He took to Twitter on Sunday to display the hat. It's black with a gold "The Boring Company" logo.

Cleverly, the "O" in "Boring" has been filled in to look like a tunnel.

Should you have been unaccountably submerged for the last couple of months, the purpose of this company is to alleviate traffic congestion, which the Tesla CEO finds stifling in the extreme.

Musk promised to start digging in February.

He even teased images of tunnels being bored only a few weeks ago.

With the release of this hat, it makes the concept of drilling being the next feather in Musk's, um, headgear, even more tantalizing.

On Twitter, the excitement was palpable. Not necessarily for the company, you understand, but for the hat.

Simona Chitu, for example, was concerned that Musk hadn't tweeted a picture of himself wearing it. So she tweeted: "Elon, why do you never take selfies?" To which Musk replied: "Self-hatred."

I contacted Musk to wonder whether there wasn't enough beige in the hat to make it truly boring. He didn't immediately reply.

Still, the mere idea that he could make boring great again -- or even for the first time -- will make many salivate.

You will wonder how you can get one. I cannot be sure. However, when a twitterer called Zedd told Musk: "need one," the Boring boss replied: "Will send one."

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.