Elon Musk tweets his support for Jack Dorsey as Twitter's CEO

James Martin/CNET

Days after a report suggested that billionaire activist investor wanted to replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter's CEO, another company's chief executive came to Dorsey's defense. Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk, a regular Twitter user of the microblogging platform, sent an affectionate tweet late Monday.

"Just want (sic) say that I support @Jack as Twitter CEO. He has a good heart," Musk wrote, with a heart emoji.

