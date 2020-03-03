CNET también está disponible en español.

Elon Musk tweets his support for Jack Dorsey as Twitter's CEO

Chief executives stick together.

Elon Musk backed up Jack Dorsey as Twitter's CEO.

 James Martin/CNET

Days after a report suggested that billionaire activist investor wanted to replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter's CEO, another company's chief executive came to Dorsey's defense. Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk, a regular Twitter user of the microblogging platform, sent an affectionate tweet late Monday.

"Just want (sic) say that I support @Jack as Twitter CEO. He has a good heart," Musk wrote, with a heart emoji.

