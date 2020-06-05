Elon Musk tweets 'break up Amazon' after coronavirus ebook temporarily blocked

Saul Martinez/Getty Images

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday took aim at Amazon on Twitter for apparently blocking the sale of a self-published ebook about the coronavirus pandemic by former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson. Amazon has since reversed the decision, reportedly saying the ebook was blocked in error.

"Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong!" Musk said in a tweet directed at Berenson and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Musk added in another tweet that blocking the ebook was "insane."

Time to break up Amazon. Monopolies are wrong! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2020

Berenson on Thursday tweeted an image of an email that appears to be from Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing arm saying his ebook, Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns, doesn't comply with company's guidelines and wouldn't be offered for sale. The tweet prompted criticism of Amazon from some people on social media, including Musk.

Later Thursday, Benson tweeted that the ebook was live, and thanked Musk and "everyone who helped."

Amazon told Reuters that the book had been blocked in error, adding that the decision to approve its sale was not due to Musk. The online retailer didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.