Elon Musk wants to launch giant SpaceX Mars rocket Feb. 6

The historic flight of the Falcon Heavy slipped from January. Mars awaits.

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX repeatedly missed the promised January launch date of the Falcon Heavy, a massive rocket intended to orbit Mars. Now Musk is hoping the next-generation rocket can fire up its 27 engines Feb. 6, he said in a tweet Saturday.

Musk's post follows a Friday tweet from Chris Gebhardt, assistant managing editor and writer for NASASpaceFlight.com.

Gebhardt added to his initial tweet with a second saying that Feb. 6 is the earliest possible date for Falcon Heavy lift-off, subject to more slipping, especially if Musk's company pushes back the launch date of another of its rockets, a Falcon 9.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is set to carry a payload of Musk's own cherry red Tesla Roadster and play David Bowie's song "Space Oddity."

First published Jan. 26, 1:34 p.m. PT
Update, Jan. 27 at 2:56 p.m.: Adds Musk's Saturday tweet and reworks story to account for that.

