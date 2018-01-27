Elon Musk wants to launch giant SpaceX Mars rocket Feb. 6

Elon Musk's SpaceX repeatedly missed the promised January launch date of the Falcon Heavy, a massive rocket intended to orbit Mars. Now Musk is hoping the next-generation rocket can fire up its 27 engines Feb. 6, he said in a tweet Saturday.
Musk's post follows a Friday tweet from Chris Gebhardt, assistant managing editor and writer for NASASpaceFlight.com.
Gebhardt added to his initial tweet with a second saying that Feb. 6 is the earliest possible date for Falcon Heavy lift-off, subject to more slipping, especially if Musk's company pushes back the launch date of another of its rockets, a Falcon 9.
The Falcon Heavy rocket is set to carry a payload of Musk's own cherry red Tesla Roadster and play David Bowie's song "Space Oddity."
