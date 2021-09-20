Tim Stevens/CNET

SpaceX founder and leading orbital travel agent Elon Musk was feeling a bit slighted by the world's most powerful man this weekend after President Joe Biden failed to acknowledge the company's landmark Inspiration4 mission that sent four civilians on a three-day trip in orbit of our planet.

The flight was bankrolled by billionaire Jared Isaacman, who commanded the mission aboard a Crew Dragon capsule, alongside geologist Sian Proctor, data engineer Chris Sembroski and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital employee Hayley Arceneaux. The quartet splashed down safely off the coast of Florida on Saturday.

The mission served as a fundraiser for St. Jude, with over $60 million raised from the public so far. Isaacman also pledged $100 million and Musk added $50 million.

When a Twitter user asked why the president hadn't acknowledged Inspiration4, Musk hopped into the replies.

"He's still sleeping," the CEO wrote, in an apparent reference to Donald Trump's favorite nickname for his former adversary, "sleepy" Joe Biden.

He’s still sleeping — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2021

It seems fair to point out, as a number of other Twitter users have, that the president may have a few other things on his plate at the moment, like continuing to manage the response to a global pandemic, climate crisis and various national security threats.

For what it's worth, NASA administrator Bill Nelson, a Biden appointee, did offer his congratulations to the crew multiple times.

Congratulations, #Inspiration4! With today's splashdown, you've helped demonstrate that low-Earth orbit is open for business. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) September 19, 2021

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Inspiration4 is the latest in a string of pioneering space tourism missions this year. Richard Branson flew to the edge of space on the first fully crewed flight of his Virgin Galactic spaceplane in July. Nine days later, Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos cruised a bit higher with three other passengers on his New Shepard spacecraft.

Unlike those flights, which lasted under 15 minutes each, the Inspiration4 mission was a much more complex venture that saw the four passengers performing scientific research during the multiple day flight as they orbited Earth over 40 times.