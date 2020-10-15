CNET

It's been over four years since Elon Musk first revealed his audacious plan to lay the foundation for a city on Mars. Now the SpaceX founder and leading Martian real estate evangelist will give an update on his interplanetary opus at this year's virtual Mars Society convention.

History has taken a few dark turns since 2016, but Musk and SpaceX continue to press forward, developing the next-generation Starship rocket Musk says will eventually take humans to the moon, Mars and even beyond.

SpaceX has conducted a few short flights of Starship prototypes and launched several hundred Starlink satellites for its broadband service that Musk has said will help fund his Martian ambitions.

Musk will speak on the second day of the convention at 4 p.m. PT. You can register for free to attend via Attendify or Zoom, and the video feed is also accessible via Facebook and YouTube.