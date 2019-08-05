Elon Musk to open The Boring Company China

The Boring Company/Twitter

Elon Musk's The Boring Company opened its first test tunnel under SpaceX headquarters in California last year and has plans to build and operate a tunnel in Las Vegas. Now, Musk wants to take his tunnel-making business to China.

Musk announced the new China unit for The Boring Company in a tweet on Saturday, replying to one user saying the Tesla CEO would be at the World AI Conference in Shanghai on Aug. 29-31. He didn't give additional details on the China expansion.

Will also be launching The Boring Company China on this trip — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 3, 2019

The Boring Company started in 2016 when Musk complained about traffic in LA. His idea was to build underground hyperloops where automated vehicles can travel at high speeds to reach their destination. The first tunnel was built in Hawthorne, California in 2018.

The Boring Company has also received a contract to build a transit system in Chicago, and Musk says the company is looking into building a tunnel from New York City to Washington DC. Both projects, however, have been stalled. In May, The Boring Company received a $47 million contract to build a tunnel network in Las Vegas to transport people to the city's convention center.

The Boring Company didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.