Getty Images

Elon Musk wants to take his train to Chicago.

The billionaire tech entrepreneur tweeted Wednesday that his Boring Company would compete to design, fund, build and operate a high-speed loop connecting O'Hare Airport with downtown Chicago.

Musk's statement came after Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel asked for proposals to build and operate a high-speed rail line that will whisk passengers from the airport to downtown in 20 minutes or fewer, cutting travel times in half. Contractors will also have to figure out how to finance it without taxpayer dollars, Emanuel said.

Musk, the brains behind SpaceX and Tesla, created Boring Company to build transport tunnels that provide an alternative means of transportation and alleviate traffic congestion. But Musk's plan for Chicago is a little different than his Hyperloop, which aims to create a futuristic form of transportation that uses electromagnetic pulses to shotgun passengers through low-pressure tubes at near-supersonic speeds.

"A Loop is like a Hyperloop, but without drawing a vacuum inside the tube," Musk tweeted.

"Don't need to get rid of air friction for short routes," Musk added.

So how will passengers travel, you might ask?

"Electric pods for sure. Rails maybe, maybe not," Musk said in another reply in the thread.

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.