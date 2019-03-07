Elon Musk, The Rock get a bit strange on Twitter

Robyn Beck / Getty Images

How much do you bench Elon Musk?

The Tesla CEO got into an odd Twitter exchange with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Wednesday after posting some images of his head Photoshopped onto the actor/former wrestler's ripped body.

Yeah, I lift a little … pic.twitter.com/UAJdv8qSw1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2019

"Yeah, I lift a little… " Musk captioned the shots.

Johnson quoted the tweet and showered Musk with praise.

"He's. A. Beast. @elonmusk Handsome SOB too!" the Hobbs and Shaw star wrote.

Since it's actually Johnson's body, was he really complimenting himself? You decide.

Oh stop, you’ll make me blush ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2019

"Oh stop, you'll make me blush," Musk replied.

So yeah, now the age-old question of what Elon "The Musk" Johnson would look like has been answered.