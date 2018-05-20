Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images

Last week we discovered Elon Musk wants to charge us $1 for a 150 mph ride through Los Angeles inside a tube. Great news all round.

What you might have missed: Elon Musk putting another pie-in-the-sky future-tech competitor on blast.

Turns out Grimes' boyfriend thinks flying cars are gonna suck. He also thinks they could potentially chop your head off.

"There will be zillions of these things flying all over the place and, inevitably, somebody's not going to service their car properly and they're going to drop a hubcap and it's going to guillotine somebody," said Musk, speaking at his event for The Boring Company.

"Guillotine". It's a visceral, visual word that I don't necessarily enjoy typing, but I find Musk's theory a little unrealistic. First off -- why the hell would a flying car have hubcaps? It probably won't even have wheels. That being said, the flying car dream, which most of us have been harbouring since Back to the Future Part II hit cinemas, is probably unrealistic for a number reasons. Almost as unrealistic as Tesla's Model 3 production targets.

Bring on the super fast underground tube rides that cost $1 a pop.

