Elon Musk's SpaceX Tesla stars in retro video game

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

You know Pac-Man, Donkey Kong and Mario. Now meet the latest retro-game hero, Starman.

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster and its spacesuit-wearing pilot Starman are the heroes of a side-scrolling space-shooter game created by car news site Autowise. The Starman Game embraces an old-school aesthetic reminiscent of 8-bit classics like Super Mario Bros.

Musk famously shot his cherry-red Tesla into space during the first launch of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket in February.

The Tesla is still out there and you can track its probable location, but you can also play the game and try to steer it past Earth, the moon and Mars while laser-blasting satellites, asteroids, giant metal nuts and spaceships.

A properly cheesy electronic version of David Bowie's Starman plays as the game's soundtrack.

The gameplay requires using a keyboard's arrow keys, so you'll probably need to try it out on a desktop or laptop, or watch the video play-through instead.

An Autowise spokesman says it took a little over a month to build the game and it was initially too hard to play. Now you have to get hit three times by flying obstacles before you die and have to start over. If your aim is true, you can finish the game in just a few minutes.

The final boss battle is an epic showdown with Amazon boss Jeff Bezos' smiling head. Why Bezos? It's a reference to his rival space company, Blue Origin.