Elon Musk speaks at MWC about Starlink: How to rewatch his announcement

Elon Musk took the virtual stage at Mobile World Congress 2021, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO speaking about his satellite internet venture Starlink. The high-speed broadband service is set to become available worldwide in August and expects to serve more than 500,000 customers, Musk said Tuesday.

Starlink is taking preorders now for the $99-a-month service (you'll also need to pay $499 for hardware including a satellite dish, Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables and mounting tripod). Starlink already has more than 10,000 customers, after sending around 1,800 satellites into space.

MWC 2021 kicked off on Monday and continues until July 1. The tech event, which usually takes place annually in late February, was canceled in 2020 and this year's convention was rescheduled for June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.