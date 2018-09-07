Elon Musk smokes weed, talks flamethrowers on Joe Rogan podcast

The Joe Rogan Experience

Elon Musk is trending on Twitter again, this time for smoking a blunt.

The CEO of Tesla and Space X smoked marijuana toward the end of a more than two-and-half-hour live interview Thursday on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience. The conversation touched on everything from flamethrowers to artificial intelligence.

"I think I tried one once," said Musk, when asked if he had ever smoked a mix of weed and tobacco. "I mean, it's legal right?" Musk then took a single puff from the joint offered by Rogan. The interview was filmed in Los Angeles, where marijuana is legal under state law.

It's unusual for a CEO of a public company to smoke weed on camera, but this is just the latest instance of atypical behavior from Musk. In July, he tweeted that a British diver who helped with the rescue of a Thai soccer team trapped in a cave was a "pedo guy." Musk's original tweet was deleted, but he's revived the unsupported claim multiple times. Musk also caused a stir when he tweeted in August that he wanted to take Tesla private. This reportedly has led to an SEC investigation.

"I'm getting text messages from friends saying, 'What the hell are you doing smoking weed?'" said Musk said later on in the interview. "I'm not a regular smoker of weed… I know a lot of people like weed, and that's fine. But I don't think it's very good for productivity. Not for me."

Musk's representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The interview caught people's attention on Twitter. "Elon Musk" was trending Friday morning in the US, with people expressing some mixed reactions.

Dear East Coast Twitter;



I know it is the middle of the night, but when you wake up, you will wake up to Elon Musk hitting a blunt, and this is the best gift I think you can get. — Emily G (@EmilyGorcenski) September 7, 2018

Yeah, I think Joe Rogan and Elon Musk just hit peak all-time podcast. Hahahahahaha! pic.twitter.com/gMnAZs7j2t — Chris Millington (@ChrisMilIington) September 7, 2018

Elon Musk is changing the bounds of what we thought was possible. He smoked weed and somehow got even LESS cool. Our theoretical models are smashed pieces. Amazing. — keith (@usarsnl) September 7, 2018

Also on Friday, Tesla's stock took a hit after it was revealed that both the company's chief accounting officer, Dave Morton, and its head of human resources, Gabrielle Toledano, were leaving the electric carmaker.

