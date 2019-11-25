Elon Musk has been busy lately -- introducing the much-memed Tesla Cybertruck, defending it after its windows got smashed. You know, typical billionaire stuff. Then on Sunday, he appeared on the newest episode of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, voicing an alternate universe version of himself named Elon Tusk.

Elon Tusk runs a car company called Tuskla, and looks a lot like the real mogul, but has, duh, tusks (all his workers do, too). Rick explains that nothing happened to the real Elon Musk, but that they need help for a team operation, and that Musk can be "a little bit controlling."

That leads Elon Tusk to muse about how growing up with tusks may have made him more of a team player, but Rick isn't buying it. "Yeah, or you're less sure of yourself because you have monster teeth." The character later declares that Tusk and Musk "aren't opposites, OK? I'm just him with tusks!"

Back in March, Musk briefly changed his Twitter handle to "Elon Tusk," but didn't mention anything about the Rick and Morty appearance.

