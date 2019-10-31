Elon Musk shares Tesla Solarglass pumpkin torture test for Halloween

Tesla

We all have different ways of celebrating Halloween. Many of us dress up or hand out candy to kids. If you're Tesla, however, you drop a pumpkin onto your product from a great height.

Tesla founder Elon Musk tweeted a video on Thursday showing a seasonally themed torture test of Solarglass, a key component of the company's Solar Roof system. The whimsical whammy likely took place at Tesla's Gigafactory 2 in Buffalo, New York where the roofing is made.

Tesla Solarglass vs 🎃

Happy Halloween!! pic.twitter.com/p5tXeJYqne — Treelon (@elonmusk) November 1, 2019

The video features a carved pumpkin taking a slow-motion, two-story dive from the factory roof onto a panel of Solarglass tiles. The gourd splatters, spitting seeds everywhere. We are then treated to a closeup version of the pumpkin shredding apart and the Solarglass bouncing back, seemingly unharmed by this pumpocalypse.

Telsa marked the commercial launch of its Solar Roof last week. The system uses solar tiles that resemble traditional roofing tiles. These tie into the company's Powerwall batteries to power a home.

Musk has been talking up the durability of Solar Roof on Twitter lately. "Yes, you can walk on the Tesla Solarglass roof. In stilettos, if you want," he tweeted on Oct. 26. So there you have it. You don't have to worry about hail or tree limbs or fat raccoons. Your Tesla solar roof can survive a stiletto-wearing pumpkin.