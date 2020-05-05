Elon Musk shares photos of newborn son, says baby's name is X Æ A-12

Getty Images

It looks like Elon Musk and his partner, Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher), are now parents to a new baby boy.

Musk announced the news Monday on Twitter. After Musk tweeted about something completely unrelated -- EPA testing on the Tesla Model S -- someone asked him for news on the baby. First he replied, "a few hours away," then later, "Mom & baby all good."

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Later, Musk confirmed that the baby is a boy and shared a picture of him holding the little guy. "A pic of you holding the baby would break the internet ... please share one," a Twitter user posted. And he obliged. He also answered a question about the baby's name, saying it's X Æ A-12 Musk, though it's not yet clear if that's the real name.

Musk also posted a photo of the baby through a tattoo/eyelash filter. Apparently, it's never too early to use a filter.

Recording artist Grimes had initially hinted at the pregnancy on Instagram, with a cryptic image featuring a baby photoshopped onto her body and later confirmed her pregnancy in an interview with Rolling Stone. She also spoke on social media about issues with the pregnancy in her second trimester, saying she felt "woefully ill prepared" since pregnancy isn't as "visible or discussed as it should be."

It's been a big day for Musk. Earlier Monday, Deadline reported that Tom Cruise would be working alongside Musk's company SpaceX and NASA to shoot a movie in space.

Representatives for Musk and Tesla didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.