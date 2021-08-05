Enlarge Image Elon Musk

There's something about seeing a rocket on Earth that stirs the imagination. It promises power and potential. On Wednesday, SpaceX founder Elon Musk shared a trio of stirring images of the rocket that's meant to escort a Starship prototype spacecraft into orbit.

"Moving rocket to orbital launch pad," Musk tweeted along with the photos showing the massive Super Heavy rocket dangling in the air from a crane.

Moving rocket to orbital launch pad pic.twitter.com/zZLiXIPD6M — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2021

Musk and SpaceX had recently shared some views of the 29 Raptor engines installed on the rocket, which will launch from the company's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas. All that power is needed to boost Starship -- a spacecraft meant to eventually reach the moon and Mars -- for its first orbital test flight.

Engine fans will also enjoy a Musk tweet from Tuesday with a look at the business side of the first orbital Starship and the six engines mounted there.

All 6 engines mounted to first orbital Starship pic.twitter.com/l5QnQRSg3D — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2021

So far, SpaceX has "hopped" a series of Starship prototypes, some of which landed cleanly and some of which exploded. Getting into orbit would be a huge step toward Musk's more ambitious space exploration plans. SpaceX is planning to carry a group of artists around the moon, develop a lunar lander for NASA and one day take humans all the way to Mars.

While the Starship and Super Heavy rocket combo are making progress, there's no launch date set yet.

Follow CNET's 2021 Space Calendar to stay up to date with all the latest space news this year. You can even add it to your own Google Calendar.