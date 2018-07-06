Elon Musk sends Boring aid to soccer team trapped in Thailand cave

Elon Musk has offered his boring expertise to help rescue a party of schoolboys trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand.

12 boys and their football team coach were visiting the Tham Luang cave system in Northern Thailand when they were stranded by floodwater for 10 days. More heavy rain is expected to flood the caves further, and sections of the passages out are too narrow to wear scuba tanks. Former navy diver Saman Gunan died after delivering oxygen to the children on Thursday, demonstrating how dangerous the escape from the caves would be.

Boring Co has advanced ground penetrating radar & is pretty good at digging holes. Don’t know if pump rate is limited by electric power or pumps are too smal. If so, could dropship fully charged Powerpacks and pumps. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2018

Employees of the SpaceX and Boring companies founded by Musk are on their way to Thailand to offer assistance. The Boring Company was set up to drill traffic tunnels, and could employ ground-penetrating radar or air pumps.

Tesla founder Musk has also suggested running an inflatable tunnel through the irregular passageways of the cave that could form a walkway to safety.