Elon Musk sends a tweet through SpaceX's Starlink broadband satellite

The CEO expressed surprise at his own success.

Elon Musk sent a tweet to space on Tuesday.

 DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty Images

As SpaceX pushes to take over the night sky with 30,000 Starlink satellites, CEO Elon Musk tested the near-orbit routers' internet connectivity early Tuesday with a message to his nearly 29 million Twitter followers.

"Sending this tweet through space via Starlink satellite," he wrote, before following up to express his surprise. "Whoa, it worked!!"

Musk's internet aspirations took flight back in May, when SpaceX launched its initial batch of 60 Starlink satellites to start testing its broadband service. The company aims to bring satellite broadband to customers around the globe, and Tuesday's tweet suggests that it's on track.

The FCC approved 12,000 Starlink satellites, and filed paperwork with the International Telecommunications Union for a further 30,000 last week.

