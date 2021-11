James Martin/CNET

Elon Musk sold about $687 million worth of Tesla stock on Thursday, according to CNBC, which cited regulatory filings. This was on top of the $5 billion he sold earlier in the week.

The electric car company CEO polled his Twitter followers whether he should sell stock in order to pay his taxes. Nearly 58% of the more than 3.5 million people who voted said he should sell 10% of his stock in the company.

This article will be updated shortly.