Elon Musk says SpaceX Starship could get to orbit within six months

SpaceX

Elon Musk believes humans can and should become an interplanetary species. His new spaceship, he thinks, can help achieve that lofty goal. At the SpaceX facility in Boca Chica, Texas, Saturday evening, Musk detailed what's next for the Starship rocket that could one day ferry humans to Mars.

"This is the most inspiring thing that I've ever seen," Musk standing in front of the Starship Mk1 prototype space vehicle. "I'd like to thank the SpaceX team and the suppliers and the people of Boca Chica and Brownsville. Thank you for your support and what an incredible job by such a great team to build this incredible vehicle."

This is the most epic thing I’ve ever seen in my life! #starship let’s do this @spacex @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/XGVSgPYeIs — Everyday Astronaut (@Erdayastronaut) September 29, 2019

After walking through the construction history of SpaceX -- Sept. 28 marks 11 years since SpaceX first made it to orbit -- Musk, decked out in all black, went through some of the Starship specifics he's been tweeting about for months.

What's next for Starship?

The mission to Mars has always been at the forefront of SpaceX's endeavors. Three years ago, Elon Musk outlined his ambitions to get humans to the Red Planet with a beastly two-stage, reusable rocket. The interplanetary craft detailed in that original proposal has now come to life. It's a real, tangible object you can see and touch. But the real challenge begins: getting it to fly.

A prototype vehicle, dubbed Starhopper, has completed two low-altitude flights, or "hops," kitted out with a single Raptor engine. The next milestone is to get the triple-engine prototype Mk1 off the ground, to an altitude of about 12 miles (20 kilometers). A second prototype, Mk2, is being built at the SpaceX facility in Florida. Musk said a Mk3 prototype would begin construction at Boca Chica "in about a month" and could be complete in three months.

"This is going to sound totally nuts but we want to try and reach orbit in less than six months," he said.

Of course, deadlines have slipped before. Musk believes if the current rate of production continues to proceed as quickly as it has been, the orbital vehicle could be a Mk4 or Mk5 prototype.

Details, details

During Saturday's hour-long, particularly windy press conference, Musk announced that the next test would take place in "about one to two months" before detailing how Starship would control its landing.

"This is quite a new approach to controlling a rocket," Musk said. "Much more akin to a skydiver than a plane."

Musk laughed as he showed the crowd in Boca Chica how the craft would control the fall with his hands acting as the ship. Getting into the specifics a little more, Musk explained the importance of a steel heat shield which would only cost a fraction of a carbon fiber heat shield. "I'm in love with steel." Musk said.

SpaceX

Super Heavy, the rocket that will boost Starship into orbit, didn't receive quite as much airtime. Musk said it would have about twice as much thrust as the most powerful rocket ever built, NASA's Saturn V, and feature up to 37 Raptor engines.

Musk also detailed plans for Starship "orbital refilling" which would allow fuel to be transferred between spacecraft in orbit. Musk said this process is easier than docking with the International Space Station -- something SpaceX has become quite good at. "This is one of the other critical pieces of the puzzle to establish a base on the moon or Mars," Musk noted.

Starship will use in-space propellant transfer to enable the delivery of over 100t of useful mass to the surface of the Moon or Mars pic.twitter.com/pzCUebidZg — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 29, 2019

Starship's ambitions aren't just the Moon or Mars, either. Musk showed off some promo art of a potential future for Starship that would have it head further out into the solar system. Next destination? Saturn! (Well... maybe not the next, next destination.)

SpaceX

Musk concluded his presser with a belief he's been championing ever since those initial Starship plans were detailed three years ago.

"I think we should do our very best to become a multi-planet species and we should do it now."

Other SpaceX projects

SpaceX's next-gen rocket and mission to Mars is clearly a huge focus right now, but the company is also working with NASA in the Commercial Crew project, aiming to launch astronauts to the International Space Station from US soil. Ahead of the press event Saturday, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine appeared to throw a little shade SpaceX's way noting the Commercial Crew project is well behind schedule.

In a post-conference Q&A session, Musk provided a brief response.

"From a SpaceX resource standpoint, our resources are overwhelmingly on Falcon and Dragon," he said. "It was really quite a small percentage of SpaceX that did Starship."

Musk did not detail any progress updates to SpaceX's Commercial Crew project, but noted difficulty in the optimization process. A recent explosion during testing of the Dragon crew capsule further delayed SpaceX's ambitions of taking astronauts to the ISS before the end of the year. It now appears the first crewed launch will take place in 2020, with NASA stating future flight dates are under review.