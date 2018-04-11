Elon Musk says social media and AI should be regulated

Lazarus Jean-Baptiste/CBS News

Social media and artificial intelligence should be subject to regulation because of their impact on the public good, Tesla CEO Elon Musk says in an interview with CBS This Morning.

"We can't have willy-nilly proliferation of fake news, that's crazy," Musk said. "You can't have more types of fake news than real news. That's allowing public deception to go unchecked. That's crazy."

The full interview will air during the Friday, April 13 episode of CBS This Morning, which airs from 7 to 9 a.m. ET.

Musk's comments come as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces questioning this week from congressional committees about the Cambridge Analytica scandal.