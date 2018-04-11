CNET también está disponible en español.

Elon Musk says social media and AI should be regulated

In an upcoming interview with CBS This Morning, the Tesla CEO says there needs to be some form of public oversight on artificial intelligence and social media.

Elon Musk Answers Your Questions! - 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals

Elon Musk gives CBS This Morning's Gayle King a tour of the Tesla factory.

 Lazarus Jean-Baptiste/CBS News

Social media and artificial intelligence should be subject to regulation because of their impact on the public good, Tesla CEO Elon Musk says in an interview with CBS This Morning.

"We can't have willy-nilly proliferation of fake news, that's crazy," Musk said. "You can't have more types of fake news than real news. That's allowing public deception to go unchecked. That's crazy."

The full interview will air during the Friday, April 13 episode of CBS This Morning, which airs from 7 to 9 a.m. ET. (CNET is published by CBS Interactive, a unit of CBS.)

Musk's comments come as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces questioning this week from congressional committees about the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

