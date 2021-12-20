COVID-19 omicron FAQ Spider-Man: No Way Home review 19 last-minute gifts under $30 you can pick up today Saturday Night not-so-live EV tax credits PS5 restock tracker

Elon Musk says he'll pay over $11 billion in taxes this year

Tesla and SpaceX CEO disclosed the amount on Twitter without providing additional detail.

Elon Musk is shown above standing at a press event on the grounds of the Tesla Gigafactory. 

 Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he plans to pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year. Musk tweeted the amount Sunday without providing any additional information or detail about his accounting. 

"For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year," Musk tweeted.

Musk has a net worth of $243 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and instead of taking a salary, he is compensated in stock awards from Tesla. CNBC estimates he should pay a total of $12 billion in taxes in 2021. 

The billionaire sold over 2 million shares of Tesla stock in November after he asked his Twitter following whether he should sell stock in order to pay his taxes. Approximately 58% of the 3.5 million people who participated in the poll voted that he should sell 10% of his stock in the electric-car company.

