Elon Musk says he'll pay over $11 billion in taxes this year

Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images

Billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said he plans to pay more than $11 billion in taxes this year. Musk tweeted the amount Sunday without providing any additional information or detail about his accounting.

"For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year," Musk tweeted.

Musk has a net worth of $243 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and instead of taking a salary, he is compensated in stock awards from Tesla. CNBC estimates he should pay a total of $12 billion in taxes in 2021.

The billionaire sold over 2 million shares of Tesla stock in November after he asked his Twitter following whether he should sell stock in order to pay his taxes. Approximately 58% of the 3.5 million people who participated in the poll voted that he should sell 10% of his stock in the electric-car company.

