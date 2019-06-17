Elon Musk says he deleted his Twitter account, and we're all confused

The Twitter account of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's has always been one of the weirder places on the internet. Musk might've taken it a step further when he changed his Twitter handle to Daddy DotCom and tweeted that he was done with the social media site.
"Just deleted my Twitter account," Musk tweeted early Monday.
The account remains active after the post. Musk didn't immediately respond to request for comment.
When CNET searched Daddy.com, it brought up a parenting site that offered advice to fathers. Sunday was Father's Day in the US.
Although some of Musk's tweets are harmless ramblings about The Rock, flirting with Mars and sheep, his internet activity has landed him in legal hot water before. In February, the Security and Exchange Commission wanted to hold Musk in contempt of court over his Twitter activity. In a series of tweets, Musk speculated that Tesla would produce 500,000 cars in 2019.
