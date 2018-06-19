Elon Musk reveals his favorite sci-fi movie (it's not Spaceballs)

Enlarge Image Tim Stevens/CNET

Considering Elon Musk's obsession with Boring Company-branded flamethrowers and "Maximum Plaid," you'd think his favorite science fiction film would be Mel Brooks' 1987 parody classic Spaceballs. It's not.

A Twitter user tossed the question into a comment thread on Tuesday, saying, "Hey Elon, this is unrelated to your tweet, but what's your favorite sci-fi movie?" And Musk offered this three-word reply: "Original Star Wars."

This won't surprise anyone who follows the SpaceX founder and the company's Falcon rockets, which are named after Han Solo's spaceship, the Millennium Falcon.

Musk was just 5 years old when the first Star Wars movie opened in theaters, introducing Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca and the gang to the world.

"Star Wars was actually quite impactful because it was the first movie I ever saw," Musk told actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt in a 2014 interview. It made enough of an impression to still be his sci-fi favorite to this day.