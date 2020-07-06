Tesla has launched limited-edition short shorts costing "$69.420," CEO Elon Musk revealed in a tweet on Sunday. As of Monday morning, the red satin hot pants are already sold out.
Musk, who has joked about selling short shorts before, appeared to be taking a jab at short sellers and investors who bet against Tesla.
The price of the shorts is likely a reference to, well, weed, but also the $420 share price the Tesla CEO suggested in a 2018 tweet when considering to take the company private. The tweet prompted the US Securities Exchange Commission to sue Musk and call for his removal from Tesla. Musk has since settled the dispute and stepped down as chairman of the company's board.
The shorts feature the word "S3XY" in gold on the back, in a reference to Tesla's car models. "Run like the wind or entertain like Liberace with our red satin and gold trim design," the description of the pants reads. "Enjoy exceptional comfort from the closing bell."
Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Elon Musk reveals '$69.420' Tesla short shorts
