Elon Musk Reportedly Says Remote Work No Longer Acceptable For Tesla Employees

Remote work is reportedly no longer acceptable for Telsa employees. CEO Elon Musk laid out the directive in an email on Tuesday to his executive staff, reported Fortune, citing a screenshot of the email shared on Twitter by Telsa shareholder Sam Nissim.

"Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla," Musk wrote in the leaked email. "If there are particularly exceptional contributors for whom this is impossible, I will review and approve those exceptions directly."

Many other tech companies are leaning into remote work and allowing their employees to work from home at least some of the time. Twitter, which Musk struck a deal to buy for roughly $44 billion, has said employees can work from home permanently.

It's unclear when the policy limiting remote work will take effect for Tesla employees.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment. The automaker no longer operates a public relations department that would typically field such requests.