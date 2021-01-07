Elon Musk replaces Jeff Bezos as richest person on Earth

Getty Images

Elon Musk has overtaken Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world, Bloomberg reported, Thursday.

Musk, who founded Tesla and SpaceX, has a net worth of $188.5 billion, which clocks in at about $1.5 billion more than Amazon's Bezos, Bloomberg said.

On Twitter, Musk responded to a tweet about his new standing with two tweets saying "How strange" and "Well, back to work ..."

Although Bezos hasn't consistently held onto the title, he claimed the top spot in October 2018 (it also happened briefly in 2017) when his net worth hit $160 billion. Bill Gates had previously held the spot for 24 years.

Neither Musk nor Bezos immediately responded to a request for comment.