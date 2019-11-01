Elon Musk questions good of Twitter, then says he's going offline

James Martin/CNET

Elon Musk seems to be having an existential social media crisis. The usually Twitter-happy founder of Tesla and SpaceX announced Friday he is "going offline" after first tweeting "Not sure about good of Twitter."

We can slide these tweets right in next to the definition of "vaguebooking." You OK, Elon?

This isn't the first time Musk has expressed mixed emotions about Twitter. He said he deleted his Twitter account in June, but the account remained active. His Twitter activities sometimes get him in trouble, like when the Securities and Exchange Commission came down hard on some of his Tesla-related tweets in early 2019.

Musk previously went offline in October, but announced it would only be for a few days. He didn't offer a timeline for this latest step away from Twitter.

Musk's mysterious beef seems to be primarily focused on Twitter. "Reddit still seems good," he tweeted. Musk has an official Reddit account. It has not been active for several years, but he has expressed his love for the upvote-focused social media community before.

Even if Musk never returns to Twitter, he did leave us with a parting gift: a video of a pumpkin exploding on a collection of Tesla Solarglass tiles for Halloween.

Now we'll have to keep an eye out to see if he pops up on Reddit.