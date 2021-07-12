Elon Musk purchases Virgin Galactic ticket for trip to space, report says

Getty Images

Elon Musk is planning to take a trip to space with Virgin Galactic, according to a Sunday report from the Wall Street Journal. The billionaire's decision to brave space follows in the footsteps of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos and Virgin Galactic's own Richard Branson, who also have ambitions for space travel.

It's uncertain where Musk sits on Virgin Galactic's lengthy waiting list. Tickets for Virgin Galactic's space trip have sold for $250,000 a piece.

Tesla, SpaceX and Virgin Galactic didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

