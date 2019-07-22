Elon Musk's vision for a Hyperloop future raced forward Sunday at the 2019 Hyperloop Pod Competition. A self-propelled pod set a new speed record on the track. So next up is a much-longer tunnel, with a curve.
Musk tweeted about the new Hyperloop record of 463 kph (288 mph). This beats the previous record set at last year's competition of 457 kph (284 mph).
Twenty-one teams from universities across the world competed. The winning team this year -- and last year -- comes from the Technical University of Munich. A tweet from the team on Monday noted that its pod "lost some parts on the way" on the way to its win.
Musk, whose company SpaceX sponsored on the Hyperloop competition, tweeted that next year's event will expand the tunnel from three-quarters of a mile to 6.2 miles (10 km). The tunnel will also include a curve.
He's been publicly pursuing the near-supersonic train-in-a-tube concept since 2013.
Discuss: Elon Musk plans trickier Hyperloop test tunnel after speed record broken
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.