Sci-Tech

Elon Musk plans trickier Hyperloop test tunnel after speed record broken

He's planning next for a much longer tunnel with a curve.

hyperloop pod

A pod entering the Hyperloop at the 2017 Hyperloop Pod Competition. 

 SpaceX

Elon Musk's vision for a Hyperloop future raced forward Sunday at the 2019 Hyperloop Pod Competition. A self-propelled pod set a new speed record on the track. So next up is a much-longer tunnel, with a curve. 

Musk tweeted about the new Hyperloop record of 463 kph (288 mph). This beats the previous record set at last year's competition of 457 kph (284 mph). 

Twenty-one teams from universities across the world competed. The winning team this year -- and last year -- comes from the Technical University of Munich. A tweet from the team on Monday noted that its pod "lost some parts on the way" on the way to its win. 

Musk, whose company SpaceX sponsored on the Hyperloop competition, tweeted that next year's event will expand the tunnel from three-quarters of a mile to 6.2 miles (10 km). The tunnel will also include a curve. 

He's been publicly pursuing the near-supersonic train-in-a-tube concept since 2013.  

