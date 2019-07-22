Elon Musk plans trickier Hyperloop test tunnel after record broken

Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Elon Musk's vision for a Hyperloop future took another step Sunday at the 2019 Hyperloop Pod Competition. Not only was a new world speed record set at the event, but there may be a longer tunnel for the next race. This time with a curve.

Musk tweeted the news of the new Hyperloop record of 463 kilometers per hour (approximately 288 mph) on Sunday. This beats the previous record set at last year's Hyperloop Pod Competition of 457 kph (284 mph).

The team responsible for this year's, and last year's, record is the Technical University of Munich (TUM). A tweet from the team Monday morning says they "lost some parts on the way" on its pod to reach the top speed.

We are happy to announce that we have reached a top speed of 463 km/h today. Although we lost some parts on the way, we were able to successful finish our run and are proud to be the winners of the 2019 SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition.

Break a pod :wink: @SpaceX @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/GNrH5Ct2qu — TUM Hyperloop (@TUM_Hyperloop) July 22, 2019

Musk, whose company SpaceX puts on the Hyperloop Pod Competition, tweeted next year's event will lengthen the tunnel from three-quarters of a mile to 10 km, or 6.2 miles. The tunnel will also be vacuumed and have a curve to it.

Next year’s @Hyperloop competition will be in a 10km vacuum tunnel with a curve — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2019

SpaceX didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.