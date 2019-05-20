Elon Musk plans to port Unity and Unreal Engine to Tesla cars

Tesla/Screenshot by CNET

Elon Musk continues to want Teslas to be more of an entertainment machine as the vehicle will get a major graphics upgrade.

The Telsa CEO tweeted Saturday the company is in the midst of porting the Unity and Unreal Engine to Tesla vehicles in to play more games. He also said the games can be controlled with the in-car touchscreen, a game controller and even the steering wheel and pedals.

Also porting Unreal Engine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2019

Unity is a multi-platform game engine initially developed for mobile games but has since been used for PC and consoles. Some of the most notable games are Hearthstone, The Room and Cuphead.

The Unreal Engine is one of the mainstays for video game development as it powers a wide array of games. What games will be made available to Tesla owners will depend entirely on which version of the engine will be ported as the current version is Unreal Engine 4.

Last August, Musk tweeted the inclusion of Atari Easter eggs in the Tesla V9.0 release. The TeslaAtari games included classics such as Centipede, Asteroids and Missile Command. Super Breakout and 2048 were added to the list of games back in April.