Video screenshot by Leslie Katz/CNET

Elon Musk made his Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, hosting the show and appearing in a variety of sketches, live and pre-taped. Over the course of the NBC show, he played a doctor on a soap opera called GenZ Hospital; bowtie-wearing dogefather Lloyd Ostertag on Weekend Update; a lovestruck producer on an Icelandic TV show; and himself in a SpaceX sketch. Watch Musk's monologue, and his other SNL moments, below.